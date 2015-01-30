Jan 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The GoGo Squeez fruit puree maker Materne SAS turned down European investment company Eurazeo SA's offer to buy it at 800 million euros ($906.56 million) last year, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

* Online music streaming service Spotify is working with Goldman Sachs for a new round of private fundraising which could potentially put off the initial public offering for another year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Sunac China Holdings has agreed to buy a 49.3 percent stake in troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group , a report in the financial news magazine Caixin said on Friday, citing an unidentified senior company executive.

* Marquette Transportation Company LLC, a U.S. towboat operator, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion and has attracted the interest of Dell Inc Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Macquarie Group Ltd is in talks to buy Jefferies Group LLC's commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, three sources said, as the Australian bank continues to expand its commodities business while rivals retreat.

* Germany's Mahle has launched a takeover bid for the air conditioning business of U.S. car parts maker Delphi, business daily Handelsblatt said on Thursday without citing sources.

* Hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management (IPO-PERS.L) is pressing for seats on animal health company Zoetis Inc's board of directors, with an eye to pushing through cost cuts and a possible merger, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

* Poland's second largest telecoms operator Netia is to announce a partnership with the country's No.4 mobile operator Play, which could be a first step towards an eventual merger, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* Malaysia's second-richest man, Ananda Krishnan, will lend 1MDB 2 billion ringgit ($552.18 million) to settle a loan to local banks, two people familiar with the matter said, helping pave the way for a $3 billion IPO by the state investor.

* Lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is considering a sale of subsidiary Nanyang Commercial Bank (NCB) that could fetch about $6 billion, in a bid to stop cannibalising the China business of its parent, people familiar with the matter said.

* Troubled Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is considering raising the size of a planned capital increase to around 3.5 billion euros, one billion euros more than initially planned, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

* Microsoft Corp is putting money into Cyanogen, which is building a version of the Android mobile-operating system outside of Google's auspices, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/15LNZoS)

* Japan's SoftBank Corp and New York-based Tiger Global Management - two of the largest investors in the nation's Internet sector - are looking to increase their presence here and will hire or move overseas executives to lead operations in India, the Economic Times reported citing sources. (bit.ly/1CiriXp)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.8825 euros) ($1 = 3.6220 ringgit) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)