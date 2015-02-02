(Adds Panasonic)

Feb 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Hellman & Friedman, an American private equity giant, is preparing a 2 billion pound ($3.02 billion) takeover bid for Auto Trader, Britain's biggest used-car marketplace, the Sunday Times reported, citing sources. (thetim.es/16gIxuS)

* Towergate's senior creditors are set to seize control of the insurance broker in a restructuring of its 1 billion pound debt burden that will wipe out the interest of its private equity backer Advent and also lead to heavy losses for bondholders, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1KiZfGz)

* Adani Power is in race for all six coal blocks reserved for the power sector in the upcoming auction of 23 operational mines, while Jindal Steel & Power is eyeing four, the Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1DmsOVa)

* Hedge fund Standard General LP is in talks to serve as the lead bidder at a bankruptcy auction for RadioShack Corp, the struggling consumer electronics retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Morgan Stanley is shopping its oil-trading and storage business again after an earlier deal to sell the unit fell through last month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT firm, is in advanced talks with two U.S. brand consulting firms - Wolff Olins and Roth Partners - to explore a fresh brand identity and positioning, the Economic Times reported, citing three people familiar with the discussions. (bit.ly/1Dmwia5)

* Mumbai-based VVF (India) Ltd is looking to raise around 10 billion rupees