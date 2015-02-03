Feb 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners has
initiated the sale process for HK Savings Bank, the country's
second-largest savings bank by assets, with a letter to
prospective buyers, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Tuesday.
* AT&T Inc is selling some data centres worth about $2
billion as it continues its streak of asset sales, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Standard & Poor's has reached a $125 million settlement
with California's public pension system, Calpers, to resolve a
case involving inflated grades of residential mortgage deals
that later faltered, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the situation.
* Verizon Communications Inc is nearing wrapping up
deals to sell more than $10 billion in assets, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* India's HDFC Bank is set to raise 100 billion
Indian rupees ($1.62 billion) sometime this week through a
combination of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) in the
domestic market and a follow-on offering of American Depository
Receipts (ADRs) in the US, the Economic Times reported, citing
two people familiar with the proposal. (bit.ly/16c0ry9)
* Debt-laden Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is in
talks with two banks to refinance loans worth 100 billion Indian
rupees ($1.62 billion) under the new refinancing policy of the
Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Mint reported,citing two people
familiar with the development. (bit.ly/16c79ny)
($1 = 61.6650 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)