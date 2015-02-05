Feb 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* French telecoms group Orange has explored
purchasing some assets in Africa including ones owned by India's
top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel, as the company
seeks to strengthen its business in Africa, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* Microblogging site Twitter Inc has reached a deal
with Google Inc to make its tweets more searchable
online, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
matter.
* Verizon Communications is close to selling wireline
assets worth $10 billion to regional telephone operator Frontier
Communications Corp, a person familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
* Mike's Hard Lemonade Co, owner of one of the best known
malt beverage brands in the United States, is in the early
stages of exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1
billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
* China's Anbang Insurance Group Co has signed an initial
agreement to buy a controlling stake in South Korea's Tong Yang
Life Insurance for around 1.1 trillion won ($1.01
billion), a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday, without
naming specific sources.
* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is exploring a sale or initial public offering of Great Wolf
Resorts Inc, the largest U.S. operator of indoor water parks,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Software giant Microsoft Corp is in the process
of trying to reinvent itself, and part of that reinvention
evidently involves acquiring startups that have created products
that compete with its own. The latest acquisition is calendar
app maker Sunrise, which Microsoft shelled out at least $100
million for, Techcrunch reported citing sources. (tcrn.ch/1EGRXhs)
* Netflix Inc will launch its movie and TV
streaming service in Japan in the fall of 2015, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
* Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in advanced talks to acquire Protection 1 in a deal that
could value the U.S. home security company at close to $1.5
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, the Hero group and a
French shipbuilder have started separate discussions with the
promoters of Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering to purchase
a 19 percent stake in the company that has facilities to build
warships, submarines and LNG carriers, the Economic Times
reported citing three people with direct knowledge of the
matter. (bit.ly/1I4ZDN3)
