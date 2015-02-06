Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Virgin Active has hired South Africa-based Standard Bank Group Ltd to list the British health and fitness chain on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, which may value the company at about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.30 billion), Sky News reported.

* Temasek Holdings, a Singaporean state fund, is one among a number of potential acquirers plotting a takeover bid for Misys, one of the UK's biggest software companies, Sky News reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1DCQCV3)

* Pacific Investment Management Co managing directors Brian Baker and Suhail Dada are retiring and a third has left as the investment firm recovers from the most tumultuous year in its history, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1ugVcbN)

* Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd is in talks with a consortium of mainland Chinese companies to sell a 160 billion Hong Kong Dollars ($20.64 billion) stake in its ports business, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

* Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), two of Canada's biggest banks, looked at buying U.S. lender Boston Private Bank & Trust Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with Goldman Sachs on the possible spinoff of its power and gas unit, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

* AdvancePierre Foods is interviewing investment banks to prepare for a sale that could value the private equity-owned protein and sandwich supplier at more than $2 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Italian mobile phone operator Wind is in exclusive talks to sell its towers to Spain's Abertis, several sources close to the matter said on Thursday, with another source close to Wind saying the deal is almost done.

* France's Areva is drafting a plan to let utility EDF take a stake in some of its businesses, giving the indebted nuclear group a capital boost and strengthening the link between the two firms, a source familiar with the situation said.

* Media and advertising multinational Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) is working towards integrating its two India operations - Dentsu India and Dentsu Aegis Media - into one company within the next six months to one year, the Economic Times, reported citing top officials aware of the plans. (bit.ly/1Fcv3vP)

* Snapdeal's biggest investor SoftBank Corp is close to increasing its stake in the company to more than 38 percent from roughly 33 percent currently by buying shares from at least two of Snapdeal's existing investors, ahead of Snapdeal's next round of fund raising, Mint reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/16mKLIl)

* With its India plans not making much headway, China's largest truck manufacturer, Beiqi Foton Motor Co Ltd , has let go of most of its top local executives, the Economic Times reported, citing multiple sources. (bit.ly/1FcyClN)



(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)