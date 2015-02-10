Feb 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Barclays Plc is planning to raise pay for junior
investment bankers as the British bank seeks to retain talent,
Bloomberg News reported, citing two persons familiar with the
matter.
* Deutsche Bank AG's electronic foreign exchange
trading platform is now under the scrutiny of a monitor
installed by New York's banking regulator, as part of a probe
into whether the German lender manipulated the currency market,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Tesco Plc rebuffed an approach from billionaire
Dhanin Chearavanont in December to buy the British retailer's
Thai unit, but undeterred, the tycoon is building financial
firepower for another attempt, people familiar with the matter
said.
* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC is exploring a sale
of Air Medical Group Holdings Inc in a deal that could value the
U.S. helicopter ambulance company at around $2 billion,
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Levy Acquisition Corp, the blank-check
acquisition vehicle of Chicago restaurateur Larry Levy, is in
advanced talks to acquire Del Taco Inc, a U.S. fast food chain
specializing in Mexican cuisine, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* A U.S. housing regulator is considering limiting one of
the most powerful tools federal attorneys have to punish banks
for making mistakes in mortgage lending, a move the Federal
Housing Administration hopes will encourage banks to give more
home loans to worthy but weaker borrowers, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ETDWgz)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)