* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in talks to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc and is trying to secure debt financing for a deal that could reach $3 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining how fraudulent tax returns were filed in 19 states through tax-preparation software TurboTax, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Finland's state investment arm Solidium has raised the number of shares it is selling in Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera to 200 million from 175 million, a source familiar with the matter said.

* French start-up Sigfox has raised 100 million euros ($112.80 million) from seven heavy-weight investors to help it build new networks globally to connect everything from washing machines to smart metres to the Internet, sources said.

* Adani Realty, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has entered into an agreement with New York based, India-focused investment firm Brahma Management to jointly develop a 150-acre township in Gurgaon, the Economic Times reported citing three people aware of the development. (bit.ly/17d8JqM)

* Suzlon Energy, the Tulsi Tanti-promoted wind energy turbine maker, is in talks with billionaire Dilip Shanghvi's son, Aalok Shanghvi, for a possible merger or stake purchase with the latter's company, PV Powertech, which makes solar energy panels, Business Standard newspaper reported citing a person familiar with the talks. (bit.ly/1CSVjNV)

