Feb 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Snapchat is looking to raise as much as $500 million in a new funding round that would value the mobile messaging company at up to $19 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* Major shareholders in France's Thales have reached agreement on the appointment of two extra board members, resolving an issue that has led to a delay in its annual general meeting, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* India's Reliance Industries and seven other firms including top mobile phone operator Bharti Airtel have applied to participate in next month's auction for mobile phone airwaves, several people directly involved in the process said.

* Spanish privately held industrial group Gestamp has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) to look into the sale of a big stake in its renewable energy arm, or a partial listing of the unit, four sources familiar with the matter said.

* Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc is in talks to buy Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's stake of around 60 percent in unlisted Bank of Commerce, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said on Wednesday.

