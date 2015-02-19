Feb 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Credit Bureau TransUnion Corp plans to raise about $800 million in an initial public offering this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Pinterest Inc, a photo pin-up site, is in talks to raise $500 million in a round of funding that would more than double its valuation to $11 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The majority owners of Kenan Advantage Group Inc are exploring a sale or initial public offering of the trucking and logistics company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ESUa68)

* Virtu Financial Inc IPO-VIRT.O is reviving its plan to go public, and is expected to file a revised IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission within days, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1DDqCep)

* Beverage can maker Ball Corp is close to a deal to buy UK-based Rexam Plc this week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz is considering selling a large portfolio of commercial properties for about 2 billion reais ($706 million), a move that would give him extra funds to ramp up his investment in France's Carrefour SA, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.

* Italian publisher Mondadori is in advanced talks to buy the book business of RCS MediaGroup in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros ($170 million), sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

* Germany's Lufthansa is looking at options for simplifying the way it runs its airlines, including the removal of a layer of management and centralising functions such as network planning, currently done by its individual airlines, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

* The Avantha Group has decided to modify the restructuring programme for its flagship company Crompton Greaves Ltd at its board meeting on Thursday, the Economic Times reported, citing two persons aware of the plan. (bit.ly/1zPG6Wv)

