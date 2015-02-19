(Adds Delphi)
* Delphi Automotive Plc has agreed to sell its
lower margin automotive heating and cooling business to German
competitor Mahle for more than $700 million, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/19yRD7J)
* Credit Bureau TransUnion Corp plans to raise about $800
million in an initial public offering this year, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Pinterest Inc, a photo pin-up site, is in talks to raise
$500 million in a round of funding that would more than double
its valuation to $11 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* The majority owners of Kenan Advantage Group Inc
are exploring a sale or initial public offering of
the trucking and logistics company, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ESUa68)
* Virtu Financial Inc IPO-VIRT.O is reviving its plan to
go public, and is expected to file a revised IPO prospectus with
the Securities and Exchange Commission within days, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(on.wsj.com/1DDqCep)
* Beverage can maker Ball Corp is close to a deal to
buy UK-based Rexam Plc this week, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz is considering selling
a large portfolio of commercial properties for about 2 billion
reais ($706 million), a move that would give him extra funds to
ramp up his investment in France's Carrefour SA, two
sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.
* Italian publisher Mondadori is in advanced talks
to buy the book business of RCS MediaGroup in a deal
that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros
($170 million), sources with knowledge of the talks told
Reuters.
* Germany's Lufthansa is looking at options for
simplifying the way it runs its airlines, including the removal
of a layer of management and centralising functions such as
network planning, currently done by its individual airlines, a
source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
* The Avantha Group has decided to modify the restructuring
programme for its flagship company Crompton Greaves Ltd
at its board meeting on Thursday, the Economic Times
reported, citing two persons aware of the plan. (bit.ly/1zPG6Wv)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)