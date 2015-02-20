(Adds Google)

Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Google Inc is reaching for its Wallet to keep pace with Apple Pay, but differences in the two companies' mobile businesses mean it will not be easy. Google is now in exclusive talks to acquire AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and T-Mobile US Inc's Isis as a key component of the revived Google Wallet, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1AqoVyI)

* German drugmaker Bayer AG is close to selling its diabetes devices business to KKR-backed Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd and the unit could be valued at up to $2.3 billion, Bloomberg news reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

* Ann Inc, the $1.6 billion owner of the Ann Taylor and Loft women's clothing stores, is exploring a sale and has reached out to potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1CPp9ha)

* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is expected to file a lawsuit as early as Thursday seeking to block a merger of Sysco Corp and U.S. Foods, according to a person briefed on the matter.

* Japan's biggest airline ANA Holdings Inc and financial services provider Orix Corp have expressed interest in participating in the reconstruction of budget airline Skymark Airlines Inc, people familiar with the situation said.

* Dubai-based financial services firm Arqaam Capital has invited banks to pitch for roles in arranging its flotation on the emirate's bourse, three banking sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

* Telecom Italia will discuss a merger by incorporation of its Telecom Italia Media unit at a board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.

(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)