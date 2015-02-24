Feb 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hitachi Ltd has agreed to buy Italian
conglomerate Finmeccanica's rail and signal assets,
sources close to the matter said, a deal expected to top $2
billion and give the Japanese firm a stronger foothold in Europe
to compete with bigger rivals.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is set to charge large
institutional customers for some deposits, citing new rules that
make holding money for the clients too costly, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd, an aircraft leasing and
maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, is
looking to sell its aviation services unit, StandardAero, for
more than $1.8 billion, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp picked up a
34 percent stake in Indo Nissin Foods, maker of Top Ramen
instant noodles in India, for about 5 billion rupees ($80.28
million), setting the stage for vigorous marketing and
advertising activity in the segment dominated by Nestle's
Maggi, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing
two people aware of the development.(bit.ly/17sCIKY)
* Drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Companies is preparing for an
initial public offering later this year that could value the
company at $3 billion to $4 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
($1 = 62.2800 Indian rupees)
