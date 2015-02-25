Feb 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd, a foreign oil
producer in Iraqi Kurdistan, is exploring a potential sale amid
lengthy talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government over
delayed payments for oil exports, the company is set to disclose
on Wednesday, Sky News reported, citing sources.
* Auto-parts supplier Chassix Inc is looking to
sell some of its U.S. plants after its earnings dropped and the
company missed two interest payments, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Italy's Agnelli family, which controls Cushman & Wakefield
Inc, is putting the world's third-largest real estate company up
for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people
familiar with the matter.
* Technology consultant Computer Sciences Corp drew
buyout interest from French consulting company Cap Gemini SA
and private equity firm Carlyle Group LP,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners has abandoned its
attempt to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc after
failing to secure financing on acceptable terms, the Wall Street
Journal reported quoting a person familiar with the
matter.
* Honda Motor Co Ltd of Japan has made top
management changes in its local car manufacturing subsidiary,
Honda Cars India, appointing K Inoue to succeed current
President and CEO Hironori Kanayama when his tenure ends, the
Economic Times reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/17wyFx6)
* Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd
, a developer and financier of public works, is looking
to raise as much as 40 billion rupees ($644.54 million) through
an initial public offering (IPO) of its energy arm IL&FS Energy
Development Co Ltd, Mint reported, citing three bankers familiar
with the development.(bit.ly/1DRewjq)
($1 = 62.0600 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)