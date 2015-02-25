(Repeats with no changes to text)

Feb 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd, a foreign oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan, is exploring a potential sale amid lengthy talks with the Kurdistan Regional Government over delayed payments for oil exports, the company is set to disclose on Wednesday, Sky News reported, citing sources.

* Auto-parts supplier Chassix Inc is looking to sell some of its U.S. plants after its earnings dropped and the company missed two interest payments, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Italy's Agnelli family, which controls Cushman & Wakefield Inc, is putting the world's third-largest real estate company up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

* Technology consultant Computer Sciences Corp drew buyout interest from French consulting company Cap Gemini SA and private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Sycamore Partners has abandoned its attempt to buy apparel retailer Chico's FAS Inc after failing to secure financing on acceptable terms, the Wall Street Journal reported quoting a person familiar with the matter.

* Honda Motor Co Ltd of Japan has made top management changes in its local car manufacturing subsidiary, Honda Cars India, appointing K Inoue to succeed current President and CEO Hironori Kanayama when his tenure ends, the Economic Times reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/17wyFx6)

* Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd , a developer and financier of public works, is looking to raise as much as 40 billion rupees ($644.54 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) of its energy arm IL&FS Energy Development Co Ltd, Mint reported, citing three bankers familiar with the development.(bit.ly/1DRewjq)

(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)