(Corrects to add source in Marathon Partners item)
* Samson Resources Corp, a debt-laden oil and gas
exploration and production company struggling with low energy
prices, has hired restructuring advisers Kirkland & Ellis LLP
and Blackstone Group LP, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
* Brazil's National Petroleum Agency (ANP) recommended the
next oil bidding round be delayed until late 2015 or early next
year due to the recent plunge in oil prices and the likely
limited participation of state-run oil company Petrobras
, a source said.
* Google Inc has combined its two European
regional divisions as it seeks to meet the challenges of tougher
regulation across the continent, a source close to the company
said on Thursday.
* Cast & Crew Entertainment Services LLC, a private
equity-owned company that helps make sure that everyone in
Hollywood movie and television crews, from actors to cameramen,
gets paid, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Swedish bank Nordax is considering an initial public
offering on the Stockholm stock exchange, business daily Dagens
Industri reported on Thursday, citing sources.
* Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC, a New York hedge
fund, is planning to nominate three directors to the board of
the online photography service, Shutterfly Inc, citing
concerns about the company's acquisition strategy and
compensation, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with Marathon. (on.wsj.com/1E0N1Ea)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)