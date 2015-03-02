March 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* NTT Communications Corp is in talks to acquire German data centre provider e-shelter for about 100 billion yen ($836 million), according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Taiwan's Far Eastone Telecommunications has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Ting Hsin International's 4G telecoms unit in a deal likely to be worth around T$18 billion ($570 million), the Commercial Times reported on Monday, citing unnamed industry sources.

* South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd and the display-making subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will supply screens for Apple Inc's smartwatches, the Electronic Times reported on Monday, citing unidentified industry sources.

* Private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners is in advanced talks to acquire women's retailer J. Jill, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* Energy analytics group Wood Mackenzie is preparing an initial public offering that could give it a valuation of up to 2 billion pounds ($3.09 billion), the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Comcast Corp is in talks to acquire the TV ad-targeting company Visible World, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1DlUto4)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on