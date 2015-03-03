March 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm TPG has raised $6.5 billion for its seventh global fund, bringing the U.S. group closer to the $10 billion target on its first flagship buyout fund since the financial crisis, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Lender Springleaf Holdings Inc is nearing a deal to buy Citigroup Inc's OneMain Financial for about $4.25 billion and the deal is expected to be announced as early as Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/17MupcU)

* Embattled Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp is preparing to seek aid from its two main lenders, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as it expects impairment losses from unprofitable businesses to mount this year.

* The Waddington Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of plastic plates, cups and cutlery, is exploring a sale that could value the company at around $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* The proposed sale of German fashion group Bogner has attracted interest from several private equity groups, but at a lower valuation than that initially sought by the owner of the winter clothing specialist, three sources familiar with the deal said.

