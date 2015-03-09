(Repeats with no changes to text)

March 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Some banks are adopting stricter lending criteria for China's state-owned enterprises, demanding collateral from some companies they used to deem as safe as government debt, as Beijing tries to reform its bloated firms and the economy slows.

* Dubai's Drydocks World, owner of the Middle East's largest shipyard, will ask creditors to amend the terms of its $2.3 billion restructuring deal originally signed in 2012, two sources aware of the matter said on Sunday.

* Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu met central bank governor Erdem Basci and senior economy officials late on Saturday following his arrival back from New York to discuss the lira's weakness, sources at the premier's office said.

* Holcim's largest stakeholder, Thomas Schmidheiny, wants a better deal for the Swiss cement maker's shareholders in its planned merger with Lafarge, SonntagsZeitung reported, citing people close to the Swiss billionaire.

* General Motors Co is in discussions with activist shareholder Harry J. Wilson and his proposal to join the automaker's board and to return $8 billion to investors, with the hope of avoiding a proxy fight, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Chairman of Liberty Media, John Malone, approached Vincent Bollore, the chairman and biggest shareholder of Vivendi, to gauge the French media and entertainment conglomerate's interest in selling Universal Music Group, the New York Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1Bn65Jj)

