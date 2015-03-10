(Repeats with no changes to text)
March 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Verisk Analytics Inc has agreed to acquire
British energy data firm Wood Mackenzie for more than 1.85
billion pounds ($2.79 billion), according to a source familiar
with the matter.
* German residential property group BGP is preparing to sell
shares worth 300 million to 500 million euros ($543 million) in
a stock market listing later this year, two people familiar with
the deal said.
* China's long-awaited international payment system to
process cross-border yuan transactions is ready, and may be
launched as early as September or October, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell its 57
percent stake in India's CMS Info Systems Ltd to Baring Private
Equity (Asia) for $250 million, two sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* British lender Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L) is set to price its
London initial public offering at 192 pence a share, near the
top of its indicated price range, a source familiar with the
matter said on Monday.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)