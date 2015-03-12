(Adds item on Foxconn)
* Activist hedge funds Barington Capital Group LP and
Macellum Advisors GP LLC are urging specialty retailer
Children's Place Inc to improve its operating results
and to explore a potential sale, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
* SoulCycle Holdings LLC, the U.S. indoor cycling chain that
describes its classes as a "dance party on a bike," is mulling
an initial public offering as part of a review of strategic
options, according to people familiar with the matter.
* General Mills Inc is looking to sell its Green
Giant frozen and canned vegetable business, people familiar with
the matter said, as the maker of Bisquick and Betty Crocker cake
mixes struggles with weak sales of products like cereal.
* A consortium of private equity firms CVC and KKR has
tabled the highest bid to take control of Philips'
lighting components business, though rival Bain Capital could
still make a better offer, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
* French oil major Total is selling its stake in
the North Sea Laggan-Tormore oil and gas field as it seeks to
shed assets after a steep fall in the oil price, banking sources
said.
* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is investing $200
million in photo-messaging app Snapchat, a source familiar with
the deal said, striking its latest Silicon Valley deal as the
Chinese ecommerce company builds up mobile services.
* Cement maker Summit Materials Inc's initial public
offering was priced at $18 per share, according to a market
source, valuing the Blackstone Group-controlled company
at $1.67 billion.
* The Consumer Product Safety Commission, Federal Trade
Commission and other U.S. agencies are discussing allegations
that some Lumber Liquidators flooring contains dangerous
levels of formaldehyde, a senior official knowledgeable about
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Endo International Plc has made an offer to buy
Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for more than $10 billion,
trumping Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's
offer, a person familiar with the matter said.
* Spanish oil major Repsol is working to issue a
hybrid bond next week, a source with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that had been flagged when the
company bought Canadian firm Talisman Energy last year.
* Private equity firms and sovereign investors including
Temasek Holding, Capital International and GIC of Singapore have
lined up to acquire a stake in life insurer ICICI Prudential
Life for $300 million, valuing the firm at $6 billion, the Times
of India reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1b3qLgQ)
* Foxconn Technology of Taiwan has initiated a
discussion with Kunal Bahl-led Jasper Infotech for $550
million-600 million of funds at a valuation of $6 billion-7
billion, the Business Standard reported, citing sources familiar
with the matter. (bit.ly/1Fd2LDs)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)