Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Qualcomm Inc and other clients of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) have started to consider shifting some of their business elsewhere after the Taiwanese company's main plant was accused of polluting a river, local media said on Monday.

* Vodafone has been served with a 250 million euro ($343.26 million) lawsuit for allegedly breaching its contracts and causing harm to a Greek retail partner, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday.

* Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse is close to announcing plans to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's 50 percent stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen for over 100 million pounds ($163 million), the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

* U.S. insurer American International Group is valuing its aircraft-leasing business, which it is in talks to sell to AerCap Holdings NV, at $5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* Sprint Corp is mulling a takeover of smaller rival T-Mobile US and could make a bid in the first half of 2014, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on