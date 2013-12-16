Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Qualcomm Inc and other clients of Advanced
Semiconductor Engineering Inc (ASE) have started to
consider shifting some of their business elsewhere after the
Taiwanese company's main plant was accused of polluting a river,
local media said on Monday.
* Vodafone has been served with a 250 million euro
($343.26 million) lawsuit for allegedly breaching its contracts
and causing harm to a Greek retail partner, the Financial Times
reported late on Sunday.
* Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse is close to
announcing plans to buy Spanish utility Iberdrola's 50 percent
stake in British nuclear consortium NuGen for over 100 million
pounds ($163 million), the Financial Times reported, citing
sources.
* U.S. insurer American International Group is
valuing its aircraft-leasing business, which it is in talks to
sell to AerCap Holdings NV, at $5 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* Sprint Corp is mulling a takeover of smaller rival
T-Mobile US and could make a bid in the first half of
2014, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
