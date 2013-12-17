Dec 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Turkey has agreed with Azerbaijan to raise its stake in the multi-billion dollar Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP) from to 30 percent from its current 20 percent, energy sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Comcast Corp is examining three scenarios for a potential deal with Time Warner Cable Inc, including a full takeover bid for the second-largest cable operator, people close to the situation said on Monday.

* The British Prime Minister's national security adviser, Kim Darroch, is expected to propose that ministers have the final decision on deals that affect critical national infrastructure, the Financial Times said, citing sources.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co, which is pushing to simplify operations on its $2.46 trillion balance sheet, has put up for sale its Global Special Opportunities Group, an Asia-based unit that makes investments in mid-sized companies, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* German public sector lender HSH Nordbank plans to set aside about 130 million euros ($179 million) in provisions against possible tax liabilities, following an internal probe into suspected tax avoidance by clients, a source familiar with the bank said on Monday.

