Jan 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* European plane-maker Airbus won its annual order race with U.S. rival Boeing in 2013, industry sources said. Airbus delivered more than 625 aircraft in 2013, beating its target of up to 620 but lagging Boeing's total of 648 deliveries, the source said.

* Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has sold its 30 percent stake in Australia's Millmerran Power Station to a South Korean buyer for less than A$200 million ($179 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

* Shipments of Norway's Ekofisk crude oil, operatd by ConocoPhillips, will be delayed in late January to early February due to lower-than-expected production, industry sources said, tightening supply of the oil that helps set the Brent benchmark.

* Private equity group Arle Capital Partners is planning to either sell or float British oil services company Expro as soon as this year, Sky News reported, citing insiders.

* U.S.-listed cable telecoms group Liberty Global is finalising talks with Dutch operator Ziggo about a takeover offer, and the two companies could announce a deal as early as mid-January, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

* IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc plans to sell as much as 30 percent of Euronext NV before the operator of the Paris and Amsterdam exchanges goes public this year, three people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()

