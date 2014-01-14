Jan 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Franco-American telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent is in talks with three potential buyers for its business selling telecoms equipment and services to corporations and a decision on the sale is expected by March, said a Bloomberg report.

* German travel and tourism group TUI AG aims to cut costs at its airline Tuifly by 65 million euros ($88.9 million) each year by cutting back on free services for passengers and lowering staff costs, a German newspaper reported.

* French state-controlled utility EDF is targeting 8 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in sales from energy services by 2020, the head of the firm's services division was quoted saying by French daily Le Figaro.

* French turbine and train maker Alstom is set to receive tentative bids this week for its heat exchanger business in a potential 600 million euro ($820 million) deal, three people familiar with the process said.

* The Indian government has invited bids from nine investment bankers to sell around three-fifths, or 12 pct, of the 20.72 percent stake it owns in Axis Bank, India's third-largest private bank by market value, two people with direct knowledge of the development said, The Economic Times reports. ()

* India-based trading company MMTC Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Ltd (KISPL) are among the firms in the fray for supplying 7 million tonnes (mt) of imported coal to NTPC Ltd, the Mint reports. ()

