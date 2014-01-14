Jan 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Franco-American telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent
is in talks with three potential buyers for its business selling
telecoms equipment and services to corporations and a decision
on the sale is expected by March, said a Bloomberg
report.
* German travel and tourism group TUI AG aims to
cut costs at its airline Tuifly by 65 million euros ($88.9
million) each year by cutting back on free services for
passengers and lowering staff costs, a German newspaper
reported.
* French state-controlled utility EDF is targeting
8 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in sales from energy services by
2020, the head of the firm's services division was quoted saying
by French daily Le Figaro.
* French turbine and train maker Alstom is set to
receive tentative bids this week for its heat exchanger business
in a potential 600 million euro ($820 million) deal, three
people familiar with the process said.
* The Indian government has invited bids from nine
investment bankers to sell around three-fifths, or 12 pct, of
the 20.72 percent stake it owns in Axis Bank, India's
third-largest private bank by market value, two people with
direct knowledge of the development said, The Economic Times
reports. ()
* India-based trading company MMTC Ltd, Adani
Enterprises Ltd and Knowledge Infrastructure Systems
Pvt Ltd (KISPL) are among the firms in the fray for supplying 7
million tonnes (mt) of imported coal to NTPC Ltd, the
Mint reports. ()
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on