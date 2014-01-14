Jan 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Franco-American telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent
is in talks with three potential buyers for its business selling
telecoms equipment and services to corporations and a decision
on the sale is expected by March, said a Bloomberg
report.
* German travel and tourism group TUI AG aims to
cut costs at its airline Tuifly by 65 million euros ($88.9
million) each year by cutting back on free services for
passengers and lowering staff costs, a German newspaper
reported.
* French state-controlled utility EDF is targeting
8 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in sales from energy services by
2020, the head of the firm's services division was quoted saying
by French daily Le Figaro.
* French turbine and train maker Alstom is set to
receive tentative bids this week for its heat exchanger business
in a potential 600 million euro ($820 million) deal, three
people familiar with the process said.
* The Indian government has invited bids from nine
investment bankers to sell around three-fifths, or 12 pct, of
the 20.72 percent stake it owns in Axis Bank, India's
third-largest private bank by market value, two people with
direct knowledge of the development said, The Economic Times
reports. ()
* India-based trading company MMTC Ltd, Adani
Enterprises Ltd and Knowledge Infrastructure Systems
Pvt Ltd (KISPL) are among the firms in the fray for supplying 7
million tonnes (mt) of imported coal to NTPC Ltd, the
Mint reports. ()
* Japan's Seibu Holdings Inc and top shareholder Cerberus
Capital Management LP have agreed to list the Japanese
company's shares in Tokyo early in the new financial year that
starts in April, sources familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
