By Michelle Price
| HONG KONG, June 5
HONG KONG, June 5 U.S. index provider MSCI could
catch many global investors unprepared if it decides next week
to add Chinese-listed yuan-denominated shares to one of its key
benchmarks.
For funds with little experience investing in China's
volatile $9 trillion stock market such a move could be
disruptive and costly, as they may become vulnerable to
liquidity squeezes leading to a rise in tracking error and
underperformance, investment experts said.
MSCI will announce on June 9 whether it will push ahead with
plans to include so-called China 'A' shares in its Emerging
Markets Index, a decision that MSCI says would draw $400 billion
to China stocks over time.
Some of the biggest funds have prepared for this day. Firms
including UBS, Invesco, Deutsche Bank, and Schroders have
already secured special licenses to buy 'A' shares, denominated
in yuan.
For funds that have fallen behind the curve on China,
however, the inclusion of 'A' shares would be something of a
shock.
"Inclusion may create a number of new investment risks for
international asset managers that don't have the right set-up,"
said Francois Perrin, head of Greater China equities at BNP
Paribas Investment Partners in Hong Kong.
For starters, funds will have to do a lot of equity research
to become familiar with more than 2,500 Shanghai and
Shenzhen-listed stocks, which means working with Chinese
companies' different accounting practices.
"The key is to know what you are buying there," said Joe
Quinlan, chief market strategist U.S. Trust, Bank of America.
Funds will also have to get to grips with the country's
investment quota system, trading rules, operational quirks,
recalibrate risk models, and re-write client agreements.
Next week's decision comes at a particularly wild moment for
China's retail-dominated equity market, which has enjoyed a
seven-month record-breaking rally even as China's economy has
slowed.
According to Axioma, which provides risk management and
portfolio construction tools, China 'A' shares made up the
second riskiest equity segment globally as of June 2 when
measured by a range of factors that help determine short-term
volatility.
HEAD-HUNTING
Anticipation that MSCI would add 'A' shares to the index,
which is tracked by $1.7 trillion of funds, increased following
the November launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect
trading scheme.
Hitherto foreign institutions could only buy 'A' shares
through licensed investment quotas, but now foreigners can also
buy via the cross-border scheme.
While the Connect scheme has helped open-up China's tightly
controlled capital market, many asset managers oppose adding
Chinese shares due to difficulties moving money in and out of
the country.
Given the reservations harboured by many funds, some asset
managers expect MSCI to decide against including
yuan-denominated Shanghai and Shenzhen stocks for now.
This would be a relief for many global managers who have
long-been underweight China equities, some of which can be
bought offshore, and have failed to invest in China expertise.
Specialised financial recruiters said they had seen a surge
in demand for China expertise in recent weeks, as funds wake-up
to the prospect of 'A' shares being included in global
benchmarks.
"We have seen a broad range of roles in increased demand by
buy-side clients, including chief investment officers, portfolio
managers and analysts," said Russell Kopp, Hong Kong-based
recruiter at executive search firm Whitney Correlate.
NEGLECTED PRIORITIES
FTSE Russell, MSCI's chief rival, said last week it would
not force funds tracking its emerging markets benchmark to move
into 'A' shares, because of a lack of preparedness among many
clients.
"Some are not at all well-informed, in both Europe and the
U.S.," Donald Keith, deputy chief executive of FTSE Russell told
journalists, adding that offshore China expertise is largely
concentrated in Hong Kong. "The Chinese market is very
confusing. Among a lot of people globally, there really isn't a
lot of knowledge."
MSCI declined to comment on next week's decision, but said
in an email statement that the company appreciates it will take
"time and resources for investors to adjust".
Investors expect MSCI would give the industry a year to
prepare for the index rebalancing, but this may not be long
enough for many firms given the scale and complexity of the
shift.
John Mullally, director in the financial services division
at recruitment firm Robert Walters in Hong Kong, said even
top-tier asset managers were still building-out equity research
teams, at the expense of other equally important functions.
"They aren't giving enough time to other areas like
compliance, governance, and the rules around investing in 'A'
shares," he said. "It is going to be particularly difficult to
find that expertise."
