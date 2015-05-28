* Chinese stock markets drop over 6 pct
* More brokers tighten margin finance
* Central bank drains interbank liquidity
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, May 28 China's stock markets plunged
on Thursday, with indexes dropping over 6 percent in record high
turnover as investors rushed to sell after more brokers
tightened margin trading requirements for clients and the
central bank drained money market liquidity.
The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite Index
both slumped in late afternoon trade, ending down and
6.5 pct, respectively.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange saw A share turnover hit 1.2
trillion yuan ($193.57 billion), an all time record high, on the
selloff.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index closed 2.2 percent
down, and the China Enterprises Index lost 3.5 percent.
China's stock market has surged over 140 percent over the
past 12 months despite a flagging economy, as retail investors,
including university students, barbers and janitors piled into
the world's best performing market, though economists have
warned that, based on economic fundamentals, the rally was
unjustified.
Official data shows the surge has been accelerated by cheap
credit provided to retail investors by brokerages, banks and
other channels, with the outstanding value of margin finance
hitting a record 2 trillion yuan on Tuesday.
On Thursday morning at least three Chinese brokerages,
including Guosen Securities Co, Southwest Securities
Co and Changjiang Securities Co said
they would tighten margin requirements.
"The brokerages are front running what the regulator wants
to do," said Bernard Aw, an analyst at ING Markets in Singapore.
Haitong Securities and GF Securities
had made similar moves earlier in the week.
"This is no longer an individual case, but an industry-wide
campaign," said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund
Hongyi Investment. "Clearly, they got guidance from regulators,
and this shows a change of government's attitude toward the
margin trading business."
LIQUIDITY DRAIN PLAYS ON NERVES
Key mainland sub indexes including property, energy
and financial services plunged more
sharply, with both energy and property slumping over 7 percent.
Shares in several Chinese brokers fell by between 6-8
percent.
Tian Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan Securities in Xi'an, said
that the sharp drop in financials was partly due to news that
Central Huijin Holdings, an asset management company controlled
by Beijing, had reduced its holdings in major state-owned banks
China Construction Bank and ICBC, both
of which are index heavyweights.
The news was published on Wednesday by the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange in a daily disclosure report.
But he added that many investors were already looking for a
reason to sell, and the changes to margin financing sparked the
stampede.
"Many investors have become very cautious and are looking
for a reason to take the profits they have already earned," he
said.
The central bank's move to mop up excess liquidity in the
interbank market was a contributory factor in the sell off.
While there was no information on how much money was
drained, and money traders warned the adjustment could be minor,
any suggestion of a squeeze was seen as negative for stocks.
Analysts warned of the risk of volatility intensifying.
"If the stock market suddenly reverses and investors default
on their margin debts, the contagion effect will be much greater
than in previous cycles, since the banking system is now more
exposed to the brokerage industry," wrote Chen Long of Gavekal
Dragonomics in a research note.
($1 = 6.1994 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom, Nate Taplin,
and Nichola Saminather in SINGAPORE; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)