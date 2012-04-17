Labourers carry coal to load onto a truck at a coal yard on the outskirts of Allahabad March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Coal India (COAL.NS) rose as much as 3 percent, after its board agreed for the state-run company to sign a new fuel supply agreement with power producers that contained an average penalty of just 0.01 percent for shortfalls in supplies.

The clause contained in the new FSA is well below the current penalties of 10-40 percent, according to J.P. Morgan.

However, the near-term boost is unlikely to be sustained, J.P. Morgan argued, as its analysts say the more pressing issue is how Coal India can meet the government requirement that 80 percent of its supply be provided to power providers.

Those long-term supplies, which would be sold at lower prices than could be fetched in private markets, is at the heart of the tussle between U.K. hedge fund The Children's Investment Fund and Coal India's directors.

J.P. Morgan maintained its "Underweight" call on the stock.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)