* Carmakers up 22.4 pct in January
* Sector index now at 318, major resistance at 322
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Jan 31 European auto stocks look
likely to baulk at a major technical resistance level after
returning a staggering 22.4 percent in January, as a raft of
economic data shows growth and spending are slowing.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index has
outpaced all other sectors on the STOXX Europe 600 this
year, with exporters like BMW and Daimler
buoyed by strong global sales and a weak euro.
The index, however, is not expected to push past its next
resistance level at 322 -- the 61.8 percent retracement level
from its July 2011 to September sell-off -- unless economic data
such as consumer spending and GDP figures show strength.
The index, now trading near 318, could fall to its support
level at 302 -- its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement from the
same sell-off and its 200 day moving average, a momentum
indicator that defines possible support and resistance areas.
"Manufacturers with a global footprint will benefit from a
weak euro, but with a generally gloomy outlook for global
demand, I expect pressure to be put back on the sector," said
Mike McCudden, head of retail derivatives at Interactive
Investor.
"The 300 level should offer some psychological support, but
it will take solid results and sustained improvement of the
global outlook for the index to comfortably push through major
technical resistance at 322," McCudden said.
Although some economic data has shown signs the global
economy is improving, recent U.S. GDP and consumer spending
figures were disappointing, suggesting that stocks whose
fortunes are typically dependent on growth, like carmakers,
might not be so lucky.
Growth has been slowing in Europe as governments implement
austerity measures to help combat the euro zone debt crisis, and
if Greece descends into a messy default, a global recession
could be just around the corner.
The World Bank has predicted that there will be weak
economic output in Europe until 2016 as households and
governments cut debt.
Latest figures show European car registrations dropped 5.8
percent last month, following declines of 1.4 percent in
September and 3 percent in November, according to the
Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers.
The auto index has already hit 70.9 on a technical momentum
indicator where 70 and above is considered overbought.
Although Bill McNamara, a technical analyst at Charles
Stanley, said: "Stock prices can remain overbought for a
long-time before a reversal comes if sentiment is sufficiently
bullish."
He also thought upside was limited at 322.
Brokers said cheap valuations should also not be a case for
investing in the sector.
Broker EXANE BNP Paribas, which has an "underperform" rating
on the sector, said it did "not believe that attractive
valuations would prevail over negative news flow ... Investing
in the sector will be fraught with risks, given the
environment."
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)