Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (ASTR.NS) fell as much as 5.02 percent on profit-taking ahead of the company's board meet later in the day to consider a proposal by promoter AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB (AZP AB) Sweden to delist the company.

Astrazenaca Pharma India has surged 47 percent in the past 4 trading sessions on expectation that the delisting price would be at a substantial premium to the existing market price of the company.

Shares in the company were down 2.6 percent at 11.30 a.m.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)