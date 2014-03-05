Gold on track for biggest weekly decline in seven weeks
Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (ASTR.NS) fell as much as 5.02 percent on profit-taking ahead of the company's board meet later in the day to consider a proposal by promoter AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals AB (AZP AB) Sweden to delist the company.
Astrazenaca Pharma India has surged 47 percent in the past 4 trading sessions on expectation that the delisting price would be at a substantial premium to the existing market price of the company.
Shares in the company were down 2.6 percent at 11.30 a.m.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
SINGAPORE Oil prices stabilised on Friday but were on track for a second straight weekly loss on concerns that an OPEC-led production cut has failed to significantly tighten an oversupplied market.