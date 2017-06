An employee works inside a factory,which makes power transformers, on the outskirts of Jammu April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL.NS) and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) rise on media reports the cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss import duties in power equipments.

Power equipment makers have long clamoured for duties citing competition from cheaper imports, especially from China.

Analysts tracking the sector say BHEL would be the prime beneficiary of any such move.

BHEL rises 1.7 percent, while L&T gains 0.9 percent.