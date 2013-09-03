Stock brokers keep watch on the Sensex share index graph in a brokerage firm in Bombay May 13, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters Market Eye - BNP Paribas has upgraded MphasiS Ltd (MBFL.NS) to "buy" from "hold" and raised the price target to 500 rupees from 420 rupees.

BNP said third-quarter earnings at the IT services provider were stronger than expected, and the company's continued execution of its strategy could prove a catalyst given "cheap" valuations.

MphasiS said on Thursday July-quarter consolidated net profit fell to 1.93 billion rupees from 2.09 billion rupees a year ago, but consolidated net sales rose to 15.40 billion rupees from 13.55 billion rupees.

The investment bank raised its earnings per share estimate for the company by 10 percent and 11 percent and rupee revenue by 3 percent and 6 percent for FY14 and FY15 respectively, it said in a note dated Monday.

MphasiS shares up 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)