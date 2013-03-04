Reuters Market Eye - Shares in cement manufacturers fall on fears of a decline in February sales and margins getting hit by diesel price increases.

Dealers say some cement companies inform them about a 15 to 18 percent decline in sales for February.

As per media reports, cement companies have stopped giving monthly sales data since last year, protesting against the Competition Commission of India's allegations of cartelisation.

Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS) falls nearly 3 percent, while ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) fell 3.7 percent and UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) declined 2 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)