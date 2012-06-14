A farmer spreads fertiliser on his field in Satara district, about 285 km (177 miles) south of Mumbai, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in fertilisers companies pare gains after Home Minister P. Chidambaram tells reporters the cabinet has sent back a proposal to increase urea prices to ministries involved, effectively delaying a decision.

Stock had earlier rallied on expectations the government would decide on increasing urea fertilisers prices during the scheduled meeting.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals (CHMB.NS) falls 1.4 percent after earlier gaining as much as 4.1 percent, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RSTC.NS) gains 0.8 percent, paring earlier gains of up to 5 percent.

