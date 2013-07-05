Reliance Power March quarter profit jumps on lower tax expense
Reliance Power Ltd posted more than a three-fold increase in March quarter consolidated profit, helped by a 40 percent fall in tax expenses during the period.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Firstsource Solutions (FISO.NS) rise 8.2 percent, heading for a second day of gains after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhujhunwala bought a 3.8 percent stake in the company via a bulk deal on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, referred to at times as India's Warren Buffett, bought 25 million shares at a price of 10 rupees a share in business process outsourcing provider Firstsource, as per NSE data.
Meanwhile, Kesoram Industries Ltd gains 7 percent after Rakesh's wife, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, raised her stake in the cement and tyre maker to 6.83 percent from 3.27 percent, according to a separate NSE disclosure.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala often makes investments on behalf of his wife.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI A recovery in Indian exports gathered steam in March with a pick-up in demand for engineering and petroleum products, bolstering an economy still recovering from the government's cash clampdown.