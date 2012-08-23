Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Hindustan Zinc(HZNC.NS) gain 2 percent on media reports that Vedanta Group is willing to increase its offer price to buy the government's remaining stakes in Hindustan Zinc (HZNC.NS) and Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco).

Barclays Capital says Vedanta will not pay more than $3.4 billion for the government's 29.5 percent stake in Hindustan Zinc, without saying how it obtained the information.

The high end of that offer would value Hindustan at 149 rupees per share, Barclays estimates, a 14 percent premium over Wednesday's closing price and a 5 percent premium over their 12-month target for Hindustan of 142 rupees.

The brokerage however warns it remains unclear whether Vedanta would need to make an open offer to minority shareholders at the same price.