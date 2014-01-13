Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
Reuters Market Eye - HSBC initiates coverage of Britannia Industries Ltd (BRIT.NS) with an "overweight" rating and a price target of 1,100 rupees, citing the company's strength in the fast-growing mid-to-premium segment in biscuits/bakery.
HSBC also extols Britannia's "sharp focus on tackling costs and gaining market share is likely to keep the earnings growth momentum strong" in a report dated Monday.
Without including HSBC's rating, Britannia has racked up 14 "buys" or "strong buys" recommendations, with 3 "holds" and 1 "strong sell", according to Thomson Reuters data.
Britannia's shares surged 85 percent last year, outperforming a 6.8 percent gain in the broader Nifty.
The stock trading higher 0.8 percent at 11.14 a.m.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.