* Nomura has downgraded India's second-largest truck and bus manufacturer, Ashok Leyland to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 26 rupees from 34 rupees. Stock last trading 0.4 percent up at 25.50 rupees. * The brokerage cites rising competition eating into the volumes as the main reason for the downgrade. * Nomura is estimating flat volumes and 9.4 percent margins in FY13 for the company, which is below the management guidance of 15 percent volume growth and 10 percent margins. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)