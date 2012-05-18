* India's auto index falls 2.8 percent as record low rupee seen raising the cost of imports, royalty payments. * The auto sector has already been pummeled this month because of worries about sales; the sub-index was down 11.6 percent vs the 7.2 percent fall in the BSE index as of Thursday's close. * Tata Motors down 4.7 percent, on continued worries about global sales after it reported flat growth in April. Shares dropped 7.4 percent on Wednesday alone after the news. * Bajaj Auto falls 3.1 percent, heads for second consecutive daily loss, with some analysts citing disappointment over earnings out this week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuter .com)