* Bajaj Auto rises 1.2 percent to 1,538 rupees after Nomura upgrades the two-wheeler to "buy" from "neutral," and raises its target price to 1,809 rupees from 1,588 rupees. * The brokerage cites compelling valuations, weak rupee, and the launch of the Pulsar and Discovery motorcycles as key reasons for the upgrade. * Bajaj Auto's stock fell 9.6 percent since the quarter started in April as of Wednesday's close compared with a 6 percent fall in the NSE index in the corresponding period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)