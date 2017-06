* Axis Bank gains 0.7 percent after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch upgrades the stock to "buy" and raises earnings forecasts for fiscal 2013 and 2014. * "While still a challenge, asset quality is likely to be better than expected and manageable," BoA-ML analysts say. * India's banking stock index gains for fourth day in a row after leading banks including ICICI Bank and Axis recently reported better-than-expected results and improving asset quality for Jan-March quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)