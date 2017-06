* Shares in Bharat Forge gain 1.6 percent to 328.10 rupees after Jefferies initiates coverage with a "buy" rating and a target price of 441 rupees. * Jefferies analyst Govindarajan Chellappa says company is past its investment stage and will now benefit from improving asset utilisation. * The brokerage also expects improvements in Bharat's overseas subsidiaries and positive on expansion into non-auto segments. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)