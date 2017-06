A boy closes the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement for Bharti Airtel in Ahmedabad May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) gains 2.1 percent despite reporting its ninth straight quarterly profit decline, as investors chose to focus on improving EBITDA margins.

Goldman Sachs says despite the earnings miss, Bharti Airtel's overall EBITDA margins improved 115 basis points quarter-on-quarter led by improvements in its mobile and Africa businesses.

Goldman says benefits of outsourcing and lower investment capex could have been reasons for the margin improvements.