* Bharti Airtel gains 2.1 percent despite reporting its ninth straight quarterly profit decline, as investors chose to focus on improving EBITDA margins. * Goldman Sachs says despite the earnings miss, Bharti Airtel's overall EBITDA margins improved 115 basis points quarter-on-quarter led by improvements in its mobile and Africa businesses. * Goldman says benefits of outsourcing and lower investment capex could have been reasons for the margin improvements. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)