Reuters Market Eye -Shares in power equipment maker, Bharat Heavy Electricals(BHEL.NS), are down 2.4 percent at 223.95 rupees, trading close to their 2008 lows on concerns of drying order book and increasing competition. The brokerage community is significantly negative on the stock with 24 sell or underperform ratings compared to 7 buy or outperform, as per I/B/E/S estimates.

Its 14-day relative strength index is hovering tantalizingly close to established technical analysis benchmarks of being oversold as well. StarMine data puts the intrinsic value of BHEL at 333.50 rupees a piece and predicts the stock should enjoy a price-to-earnings multiple of 12.4 times on 12-month forward earnings basis compared to current 8.6 times.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)