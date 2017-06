Reuters Market Eye - Shares in power equipment maker, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS), rose 3 percent lead by short covering in May future contracts, as it trades close to its October 2008 lows.

May contracts on BHEL have shed close to 2.7 million shares, or 17.3 percent, of their outstanding positions.

StarMine puts the intrinsic value of BHEL at 275 rupees a piece and predicts the stock should enjoy a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.4 times on 12-month forward earnings basis compared to current 8.3 times.

