* Shares in India's power equipment maker, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, rose 3 percent lead by short covering in May future contracts, as it trades close to its October 2008 lows. * May contracts on BHEL have shed close to 2.7 million shares, or 17.3 percent, of their outstanding positions. * StarMine puts the intrinsic value of BHEL at 275 rupees a piece and predicts the stock should enjoy a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.4 times on 12-month forward earnings basis compared to current 8.3 times. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)