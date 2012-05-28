BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Shares in India's power equipment maker, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, rose 3 percent lead by short covering in May future contracts, as it trades close to its October 2008 lows. * May contracts on BHEL have shed close to 2.7 million shares, or 17.3 percent, of their outstanding positions. * StarMine puts the intrinsic value of BHEL at 275 rupees a piece and predicts the stock should enjoy a price-to-earnings multiple of 10.4 times on 12-month forward earnings basis compared to current 8.3 times. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week