* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says expects BSE index to drift to its 15,000 target given economic growth and current account concerns. Adds business confidence is below the Lehman crisis levels. * "While valuations are below long term averages, the market has been de-rated as India's growth momentum is at 10-year low and the twin deficits too are the worst in over a decade," BoA-ML analysts say. * The bank adds "a meaningful recovery" is unlikely until the government undertakes reforms. * But BoA-Merrill adds oil prices could provide near-term relief, saying a $10/barrel decline in oil reduces India's current account deficit by 0.4 percent of GDP and the fiscal deficit by 0.2 percent of GDP. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)