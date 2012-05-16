* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says expects BSE index
to drift to its 15,000 target given economic growth and current
account concerns. Adds business confidence is below the Lehman
crisis levels.
* "While valuations are below long term averages, the market has
been de-rated as India's growth momentum is at 10-year low and
the twin deficits too are the worst in over a decade," BoA-ML
analysts say.
* The bank adds "a meaningful recovery" is unlikely until the
government undertakes reforms.
* But BoA-Merrill adds oil prices could provide near-term
relief, saying a $10/barrel decline in oil reduces India's
current account deficit by 0.4 percent of GDP and the fiscal
deficit by 0.2 percent of GDP.
