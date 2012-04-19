Traders are anticipating a potential new benchmark 10-year bond in India, as the existing 8.79 percent 2021 bond already has a hefty 630 billion rupees ($12.18 billion) in outstanding paper.

Dealers say the Reserve Bank of India will likely sell at most one more tranche of the existing 10-year, given that typically the central bank has kept the size of its benchmark bonds at 600-700 billion rupees, though there are no formal limits.

A new benchmark would led to a flatter yield curve, as investors would inevitably stock up on the new paper, they added, at a time when near-end bonds are under pressure on liquidity concerns.

The spread between the 1-year and exiting benchmark 10-year stood at 15 basis points, while the spread between the 10-year and the 30-year stood at 40 basis points, according to CCIL data on Wednesday.

($1 = 51.7250 Indian rupees)