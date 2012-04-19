Traders are anticipating a potential new benchmark 10-year bond
in India, as the existing 8.79 percent 2021 bond
already has a hefty 630 billion rupees ($12.18 billion) in
outstanding paper.
Dealers say the Reserve Bank of India will likely sell at
most one more tranche of the existing 10-year, given that
typically the central bank has kept the size of its benchmark
bonds at 600-700 billion rupees, though there are no formal
limits.
A new benchmark would led to a flatter yield curve, as
investors would inevitably stock up on the new paper, they
added, at a time when near-end bonds are under pressure on
liquidity concerns.
The spread between the 1-year and exiting benchmark 10-year
stood at 15 basis points, while the spread between the 10-year
and the 30-year stood at 40 basis points, according to CCIL data
on Wednesday.
($1 = 51.7250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)