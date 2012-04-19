The post-RBI bond rally looks set to fizzle out.

Indian federal bond yields could rise to 8.50 percent due to the heavy supply of debt hitting markets and doubts about whether the central bank will cut interest rates anytime soon after its aggressive action this week, analysts said.

The supply could erase the gains in 10-year bonds seen after the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis points this week, though yields are still well below the four-month high of 8.71 percent hit in early April.

At 3:42 p.m., the 8.79 percent 2021 bond yield was at 8.39 percent, still under the 8.45 percent levels the day before the RBI cut.

"Most positive things have been factored in. In fact with about 300 billion rupees of SLR paper in supply each week, yields are biased up," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer at First Rand Bank in Mumbai, referring to statutory liquidity ratio.

He tipped the 10-year yield to trade in the 8.25 percent-8.50 percent band in the near term.

India is selling a minimum of 150 billion rupees of government paper, along with similar amount of treasury bills each week.

However, given the hefty rate cut earlier this week, Friday's auction is likely to be well bid, traders said.

